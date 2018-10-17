Pareteum +0.8% after $8M in new deals

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 0.8% after announcing $8M in new deals at the MVNO North America Conference.

Agreements leveraging its Global Software Defined Cloud Platform and SuperAPI are in place with platform-as-a-service firm monogoto, MVNO Nextelle, an international water technologies company and a pet device monitoring company.

"With these new use cases, we are not only building a pipeline for our growing business, but also showing potential customers the broad reach of our platform as a service, including smart metering and pet tech," says Chief Revenue Officer Rob Mumby.