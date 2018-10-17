Adverum Bio's gene therapy ADVM-022 shows positive action in preclinical wet AMD study

Results from a preclinical study evaluating Adverum Biotechnologies' (ADVM -0.4% ) gene therapy ADVM-022 in a non-human primate model of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) showed an encouraging treatment effect. The data were presented at the ESGCT Congress in Switzerland.

A single intravitreal injection of ADVM-022 produced robust expression of aflibercept (Regeneron's EYLEA) that was sustained for ~two years. It also provided stable intraocular expression of aflibercept at levels comparable with 3-4 weeks post-dose of EYLEA in vitreous humor, aqueous humor, retina and choroid.

Systemic treatment with prophylactic prednisone to preempt a potential inflammatory response slightly lowered intraocular levels of aflibercept but the levels remained within the therapeutic range.

A Phase 1 study will be launched this quarter in wet AMD patients who are responding to anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy (e.g., EYLEA).