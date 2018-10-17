Mercury -5.5% on Spruce Capital's chip victim claims

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares are down 5.5% on a Spruce Capital follow-up report reiterating the potential for a 50% to 60% downside.

Spruce newly suggests that Mercury could be one of the companies affected by the malicious Chinese chips found in Super Micro Computer products and says it can “demonstrate recent actions taken by management to obscure the relationship.”

Read the full report here.

