More patents for Aqua Metals' battery recycling tech

Aqua Metals (AQMS +1.1% ), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, has announced further allowances for patent applications from Ukraine, Australian and South Korean on its devices and method for smelterless recycling of lead acid batteries.

The company now has over 90 patents pending in the U.S. as well as 20 additional jurisdictions.

"Because of both the high purity of our lead and the environmental positives of our technology, we have a tremendous opportunity to help transform the $20B+ global lead commodity market, which is why we’ve instituted such an aggressive patent strategy," said President Steve Cotton.