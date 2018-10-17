Tilray chief sees cannabis market as high as $200B

In an interview with CNBC, Tilray (TLRY -5.9% ) CEO Brendan Kennedy says he expects growth in medical cannabis and recreational cannabis to continue. At present, 35 countries have OK'd medical use and two recreational (Canada and Uruguay).

He believes that the total available global market will be $150B - 200B considering medical-use cannabis and the potential in food, drink and consumer packaged goods.

Shares are down as investors "sell on the news" on the first day of legal recreational use in Canada.