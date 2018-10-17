Auto retail sector in reverse

The broad auto retail sector is a bit shaky in morning trading as analysts and investors take a hard second look at Advance Auto Parts' deal with Walmart. The outsourcing deal and others like it are seen as potentially cannibalizing sales and present a headline risk for large retailers shouldering into other auto services area.
Decliners: Advance Auto Parts (AAP -6.7%), AutoZone (AZO -6.7%), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY -4.8%), CarMax (KMX -1.7%), AutoNation (AN -1.8%), Group 1 Automotive (GPI -1.3%), Penske Automotive Group (PAG -2%), Cars.com (CARS -1.5%) and Lithia Motors (LAD -2.3%).
