Auto retail sector in reverse

The broad auto retail sector is a bit shaky in morning trading as analysts and investors take a hard second look at Advance Auto Parts' deal with Walmart. The outsourcing deal and others like it are seen as potentially cannibalizing sales and present a headline risk for large retailers shouldering into other auto services area.

Decliners: Advance Auto Parts (AAP -6.7% ), AutoZone (AZO -6.7% ), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY -4.8% ), CarMax (KMX -1.7% ), AutoNation (AN -1.8% ), Group 1 Automotive (GPI -1.3% ), Penske Automotive Group (PAG -2% ), Cars.com (CARS -1.5% ) and Lithia Motors (LAD -2.3% ).