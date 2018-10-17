Anglo American's Minas Rio mine ramp-up likely delayed to 2021, exec says

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) likely will restart operations at its Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil in November or December but a planned full ramp-up could be delayed until 2021, the miner’s head of Brazil operations tells Reuters.

Anglo halted production at the mine after two leaks in March in a pipeline that channels slurry more than 300 miles from the mine in Minas Gerais state to a port in Rio de Janeiro state.

The company won two key permits to ramp up production in January, but Brazil chief executive Ruben Fernandes now expects to receive the key operating license in May 2019, meaning production likely would not hit its 26.5M metric tons/year target until 2021.

Fernandes also reiterates Anglo’s prior estimate of a $300M-$400M impact on earnings from the spills this year.