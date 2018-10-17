WSJ: Uber planning new carrier business

Uber (UBER) will announce a new division called Powerloop to connect small- and mid-sized carriers with fully filled trailers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Uber has leased hundreds of trailers and will rent them for $25 a day. The trailers will include products from the likes of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA.

The project expands on the concept of Uber Freight, which connects truckers with empty trailers to waiting cargo loads. Freight expanded nationwide in the U.S. last year. But Freight isn’t profitable, according to Uber sources.

Adding a profitable division could help Uber towards its goal of going public in 1H19.

