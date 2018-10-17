Aeglea Bio's pegzilarginase shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 ARG1-D study

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Aeglea BioTherapeutics' (AGLE -4.2% ) lead candidate pegzilarginase in patients with rare inherited disorder called Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the ASHG Conference in San Diego.

100% of treated patients (n=6/6) who completed the repeat-dose portion of the study showed consistent levels of reduced arginine. 67% (n=4/6) showed clinically meaningful improvements in mobility and/or adaptive behavior after eight weeks of repeat dosing.

ARG1-D is characterized by the buildup of arginine and ammonia in the body due to the lack of an enzyme called arginase. Untreated children experience seizures, spasticity, short stature and intellectual disability.

Pegzilarginase, an enzyme replacement therapy, is an enhanced human arginase that breaks down arginine.