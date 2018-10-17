U.S. box office cruising to record year

The U.S. box office is projected to bring in a record $11.6B to $11.8B this year and show a double-digit rise from last year's level. The industry has an outside chance of hitting the $12B mark for the first time ever.

The upcoming slate of movies include Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Ralph Breaks the Internet in November to be followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman and Bumblebee in December.

Entertainment industry analysts says a willingness by studios to go to a year-long window of introducing new movies has contributed to the improved revenue tally. Movie subscription services like MoviePass, AMC Stubs A-List and Sinemia have also resonated with younger moviegoers.

