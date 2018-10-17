More on Badger Meter's Q3 results

Badger Meter (BMI -1.7% ) reported Q3 net sales increase of 10.6% Y/Y to $110.6M and Adj. EPS increase of 70% Y/Y to $0.46, driven by higher domestic municipal sales of flagship products, favorable sales mix and continued international sales momentum, notably in the Middle East.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 270 bps to 39.7%, due to higher sales volumes, favorable utility sales mix and pricing; and operating margin improved by 191 bps to 14.2%.

SG&A expenses were $28.12M (+14.1% Y/Y) and margin 25.5% up by 78 bps .

“We are optimistic about the remainder of the year and into 2019 for a number of reasons, including a solid backlog, continued customer acceptance of our new products, as well as the moderation of copper prices,” commented Kenneth C. Bockhorst, President of Badger Meter.

