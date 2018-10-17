MGIC Investment's Q3 helped by loss reserve release: BTIG

MGIC Investment's (MTG +1.3% ) Q3 earnings got a boost from a loss reserve release that cut losses by $59M compared with the year-ago period, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.

Q3 new insurance written of $14.5B exceeds Palmer's estimate of $13.7B.

Palmer notes that MTG's insurance subsidiary paid a $60M dividend to the holding company due to a strong capital position and after new Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements were finalized.

Q3 net premiums earned of $250.4M surpass consensus estimate of $237.9M.

With MTG trading at 1.31x book value, still well below its valuation in late January, and book value per share up 5.3% during the quarter, "We expect the stock to rally nicely today," Palmer writes.

