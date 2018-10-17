Alcoa to close two Spanish aluminum plants

Alcoa (AA -1.6% ) says it plans to close two of its three aluminum plants in Spain with a combined production of 180K metric tons/year, resulting in the loss of nearly 700 workers.

Alcoa says the Aviles and La Coruna plants were two of its least productive aluminum plants due to intrinsic structural problems such as inefficient technology and high fixed costs.

The Spanish industry ministry asks Alcoa for more information on the closures, which it says are due to a lack of investment, and requests the company to find a way to continue with production.