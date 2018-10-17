Caesars pops after Golden Nugget merger report

Caears Entertainment (CZR +6.9% ) pops after Reuters reports that Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta has approached the company about a merger.

Sources indicate that Fertitta is pitching a reversal merger scenario in which Caesars would be the acquirer and Apollo and TPG would still hold interests in the combined casino giant.

Fertitta is the sole owner of Landry's, which holds the Golden Nugget as well as other casino and restaurant properties.

Shares of Caesars were halted earlier for a volatility pause.