Eisai's lemborexant successful in late-stage sleep-wake disorder study

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) and development partner Purdue Pharma L.P. announce positive topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SUNRISE 2, evaluating lemborexant in patients with sleep-wake disorders.

At month 6, the study met the primary and key secondary endpoints. Specifically, patients receiving either 5 mg or 10 mg of lemborexant experienced a statistically valid improvement in subjective sleep onset latency compared to control, the primary endpoint.

Both doses also produced statistically significant improvements in sleep maintenance measures of subjective sleep efficiency and subjective wake after sleep onset compared to placebo.

On the safety front, the discontinuation rates were comparable between lemborexant 5 mg and placebo, but higher for the 10 mg dose.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The company says lemborexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist, acts on the orexin neurotransmitter system and dampens wakefulness without compromising the ability to wake up in response to external stimuli. Orexin is a hormone excreted by the brain's hypothalamus that plays a key role in regulating sleep and appetite.

