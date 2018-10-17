ArcelorMittal to make $1B creditor payment for Essar Steel bid

ArcelorMittal (MT -0.6% ) says it will pay ~$1B, or 74.69B rupees, to creditors of two Indian companies in which it previously held stakes, in order to make its acquisition offer valid for Essar Steel.

MT says it will clear overdue debt of steel company Uttam Galva Steels and oil and gas pipeline construction services provider KSS Petron, two companies in which MT held stakes until earlier this year.

The move comes after India’s top court said MT’s bid for Essar Steel would become valid only if the acquirer cleared outstanding debt of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron.

Separately, MT says its steel plant at Aviles, Spain suffered a serious fire in the coking batteries Tuesday night, leading to a full evacuation of the unit; further details of the extent of the damage or its impact on production at the site are not known.