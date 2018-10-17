Energy, housing lead markets lower

In late morning action, the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) is down 1.1% and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) 0.9% . The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down 0.9% .

Homebuilding-related names are faring worst as this morning's data showed a big drop in mortgage application and sluggish housing starts. Two sell-side shops also turned cautious on the sector.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB -3.4% ). Home Depot and Lowe's are each down more than 4% .

The energy sector (XLE -0.9% ) is dealing with a near-3% slide in oil prices following the EIA showing an unexpected surge in inventories.