More on Washington Federal Q4 results

Washington Federal (WAFD -1.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 2.2% Y/Y to $131.5M.

Total assets were $15.9B (+4% Y/Y), increase resulted primarily from a 5.5% increase in net loans receivable.

Customer deposits were $11.4B, an increase of 5.1% Y/Y.

Loan originations totaled $3.8B for fiscal 2018, a decrease from the total of $4.2B in fiscal 2017. Partially offsetting the loan origination volume in 2018 were loan repayments of $3.3B.

Asset quality remained strong as the ratio of NPA to total assets improved to 0.44%.

Adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.4% for fiscal 2018.

Delinquencies on loans were 0.42% of total loans.

The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.18/share.

During 2018, the Company repurchased 4.9M shares at a weighted average price of $33.74/share and has authorization to repurchase ~2M additional shares.

