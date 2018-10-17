Univision presses FCC, FTC on Dish retransmission dispute

The latest in a retransmission consent dispute has Univision (UVN) writing the heads of the FCC and FTC, backing up its concerns that Dish Network (DISH +0.4% ) continued to market channels that went dark on the service this summer.

Dish hasn't carried Univision, UniMas and Galavision since the end of June. But Univision claims that Dish is misrepresenting the availability, persuading customers not to leave Dish (either because the channels were still there, or would be back soon, depending on the marketing materials).

Dish says any inaccuracies in claims from its agents are exceptions and not a "systematic issue."

"This is a business dispute, plain and simple," Dish says, arguing that Univision wants considerably more pay despite a "material decline" in overall ratings.

