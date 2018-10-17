Trump moves to pull U.S. out of Universal Postal Union: FT

President Trump moves to pull the U.S. out of the Universal Postal Union, saying that the entity for setting international mailing rates unfairly gives China an edge and facilitates the shipment of counterfeit products and illicit drugs, the Financial Times reports, citing senior White House officials.

The UPU sets international shipping rates so that developing economies get lower rates and advanced economies get higher rates.

The process to withdraw from the union takes a year, and the White House officials say they'd be open to staying in the treaty if the system is overhauled.

Previously: Amazon, FedEx, and UPS drop on proposed USPS price increase (Oct. 11)

