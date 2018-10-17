Report: SoftBank will get $9B Vision Fund loan from mobile underwriters

Top underwriters of SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) wireless unit IPO have agreed to provide a $9B loan to the Vision Fund, according to Bloomberg sources.

Terms are being finalized with stakes in around five of the Fund’s holdings used as collateral.

The mobile IPOs underwriters include Nomura and Goldman Sachs. Holdings in the $100B Vision Fund include ARM, Uber, WeWork, Slack, and GM’s self-driving car unit.

Earlier reports said SoftBank told underwriters wanting a significant role in the mobile IPO that they should lend to the parent company. SoftBank denied the story.

The wireless IPO could raise about $27B.

Previously: Bloomberg: SoftBank seeking loans from mobile IPO underwriters (Sept. 6)