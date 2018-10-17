Dorrance family said to be backing Campbell Soup

Key members of the Dorrance family are reported by CNBC to be backing Campbell Soup (CPB -3.6% ) in the board battle against Third Point.

Third Point had something to say about the development: "Instead of patiently listening to shareholder views, waiting for votes to come in, and respectfully awaiting the verdict of shareholder advisory firms, this group of billionaire heirs and heiresses are attempting to intimidate smaller shareholders by flaunting their inherited voting bloc as an impenetrable moat."

The voting block of the Campbell heirs accounts for 41% of total shares, compared to Third Point's 7% stake.

Third Point press release