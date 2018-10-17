ConocoPhillips cleared to develop $1.5B Alaska oil project

ConocoPhillips' (COP -1.9% ) planned $1.5B oil development on Alaska's North Slope west of Prudhoe Bay wins approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a joint decision with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

COP says the Greater Mooses Tooth 2 drill site 20 miles southwest of the company's existing Alpine Central facility could produce as much as 40K bbl/day of oil; the company aims to begin construction this winter and complete the project by 2021.

West of the Greater Mooses Tooth sites, COP also is pursuing the Willow project, which the company estimates could produce as much as 100K bbl/day.