Funds back proposal removing Zuckerberg as Facebook chairman

Four powerful institutional investors are co-filing on a shareholder proposal to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook's chairman after a series of controversies this year.

The news has little practical effect on Zuckerberg because of his supervoting position, but it does add to the drumbeat of scrutiny of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) governance amid security scandals and other controversies.

Trillium Asset Management filed the proposal to oust Zuckerberg in June, and it now has backing from the state treasurers of Rhode Island, Illinois and Pennsylvania along with the New York City comptroller.

Shares are still mellow, up 0.4% on the day.

Previously: Facebook charged with hiding video ad measurement problems (Oct. 17 2018)