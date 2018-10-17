Poland inks U.S. natural gas supply deal with Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG signs two 20-year contracts to provide U.S. liquefied natural gas to Poland's state-run oil and gas company.

Venture Global is building two export terminals in Louisiana; its Calcasieu Pass facility is expected to begin operations in 2022 and its Plaquemines facility is expected to follow in 2023, and the agreements stipulate each of the facilities will supply Poland with 1M metric tons/year of LNG.

The deal comes as Europe looks to import more natural gas to help shift its power generation away from coal, and Poland is seeking alternatives to Russian natural gas transported via pipeline.

Venture Global last month signed a 20-year contract with Spain's Repsol for 1M metric tons/year of LNG.

