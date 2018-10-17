OptimizeRx acquires Carespeak Communications

OptimizeRx (OPRX +6% ) announced the acquisition of CareSpeak Communications, a leader in interactive health messaging for improved medication adherence and care coordination.

This strategic acquisition follows a year of record growth for OptimizeRx, diversifying its revenue streams and scaling its current solution.

“By adding CareSpeak’s complementary capabilities to our platform, we extend our ability to engage doctors and patients, and improve health. CareSpeak allows us to further bridge the critical communication gaps between pharma, healthcare providers and patients”, stated William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.