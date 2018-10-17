Johnson & Johnson suspends clinical development of antiviral lumicitabine

BioCentury reports that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.2% ) has suspended all clinical trials investigating antiviral lumicitabine citing the need for "additional" preclinical data. Three mid-stage studies, in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), have been closed.

The action precipitated a $630M impairment charge in Q3 to reflect the diminished value of its original $1.75B cash outlay for discoverer Alios BioPharma. The company says it will decide on conducting further studies after analyzing the data and will monitor the remaining $900M intangible asset for further impairment.

RSV therapy-related tickers: (ARDS +0.5% )(ENTA -0.8% )(ASNS +1.2% )(ADMA -1.3% )(OTCPK:ABLYF)(VXRT +7.2% )(SNY +0.9% )(AZN +0.3% )

