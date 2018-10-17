Investors cautious on Disney/Fox amid China tension

With U.S.-China tensions continuing to ramp (more recently in a postal dispute), prospects for China's approval of Disney's (DIS +0.5% ) $71B deal for media assets of Fox (FOX -0.5% , FOXA -0.4% ) are a little shaky for investor comfort, the WSJ notes.

Churchill Capital says investors are pricing in a 43% chance that Disney's deal won't be completed, despite little overlap between the two in China.

China's antitrust review process has gotten more predictable in recent years, and the only key Chinese asset between Disney and Fox is Disney's Shanghai theme park.

But investors remember a dragged-out process in Beijing's examination of Qualcomm's deal for NXP Semiconductors, Andrew Peaple says, and are pricing in some caution when it comes to this deal.