Tech lunch break: Earnings boost semis, pull down services

Tech stocks are treading water with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 0.2% , the S&P 500 IT Index is down 0.3% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.1% compared to the 0.07% dip for the S&P 500.

Semiconductors: Semi equipment stocks are on the move after yesterday’s aftermarket earnings beat by Cree +5.7% and Lam Research +2.2% . ASML +2.1% followed up this morning with its own strong quarter. Others gaining on the news include (UCTT +9.3% ), (AMAT +1.5% ), and (KLAC +1.9% ). (AMD -2.8% ) is heading the opposite direction with no clear catalyst.

Services: IBM -6.1% pulls down services after its revenue miss and decelerating strategic imperatives. Accenture -0.4% is also dipping possibly on this morning’s acquisition news.

Software: Adobe -1.2% gives up some of its post-guidance gains while Twilio -5.5% is still feeling the pressure from its SendGrid -5.6% acquisition.

Related software and semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, IGV, SOXS, PSJ, SSG, XSW, FTXL, XTH

Top stories from aftermarket and this morning:

