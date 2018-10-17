Sell-side stays the course on CSX

Investors are lightening up a bit on hot-handed CSX (CSX -1.7% ) following strong earnings, but analysts are staying bullish.

CSX "continues to impress," says Stifel's Michael Baudendistel, noting an "unheard of" operating ratio on the 50s. The 60% target could prove to be "conservative," he says. He lifts earnings estimates and his price target to $85 from $81.

Deutsche's Amit Mehrota calls Q3 results "a smash." This year's strong performance, he says, has been pushed along by strong export coal volumes. Continued progress on the operating ratio means the need for sustained export volume next year. He adds Canadian National Railway (CNI -1% ) to Deutsche's Catalyst Call list.

Source: Bloomberg

