Arris transitioning supply, adjusting prices due to tariffs

In an SEC filing, Arris (ARRS +1.2% ) says it's responding to U.S. tariffs by "working aggressively" with partners and suppliers to "transition production and supply chain for these devices and equipment outside of China."

That's a move it expects to be mostly complete in the first half of next year.

"The tariffs announced by the U.S. Trade Representative that went into effect on September 24, 2018, impose additional costs on broadband devices and infrastructure equipment, ultimately taxing U.S. businesses and increasing the cost of providing competitive Internet services," the company says in its filing.

It's also implemented "short-term price adjustments" to offset tariff costs especially on low-margin products. "Thus far, ARRIS has reached agreement with customers to address in excess of 80% of the approximately $30M in tariff costs expected to be incurred in 2018."