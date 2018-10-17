Berkshire Hathaway shares look cheap, J.P. Morgan analyst says: CNBC

When you evaluate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +0.7% )(BRK.A +0.7% ) shares the way its founder Warren Buffett values stocks in general, they're cheap, CNBC reports, citing a report by J.P. Morgan analyst Sarah DeWitt.

Buffett uses the concept of "look-through earnings"--where companies pay investors dividends but keep some of the earnings, which are later invested at a higher rate of return and eventually boost share prices.

DeWitt calculates Berkshire's undistributed earnings from its stock portfolio at $12B, about $5.19 per Berkshire B share. Without that portfolio contribution, the B shares look pricey at about 20 times EPS, she said.

Factoring in the contribution to DeWitt's 2019 EPS estimate of $10.25, total look-through earnings come to $15.44. On that basis, the B shares, at about $209, trade at 13.6 times '19 look-through EPS.

That compares to its historical average price-to-look-through EPS close to 17. DeWitt's B-share Dec. 2019 price target is $250, giving the stock about an 18% upside potential.

