OncoMed up 25% on positive early-stage navicixizumab data

Thinly traded micro cap OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (OMED +25.3% ) is up on a healthy 21x surge in volume following the release of an abstract for the ESMO congress in Munich detailing preliminary data from a Phase 1b study of navicixizumab + paclitaxel in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

18 patients with a median of four prior therapies were treated. All had received prior paclitaxel and 13 had received bevacizumab (Roche's Avastin). The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 78% (n=14/18), including eight partial responders. 71% (n=10/14) of patients with elevated CA-125, a cancer biomarker, responded according to GCIG (Gynecologic Cancer Intergroup) criteria.

Last month, Celgene decided against in-licensing the anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody citing "strategic product portfolio considerations."

Previously: Celgene backs away from OncoMed's navicixizumab (Sept. 20)