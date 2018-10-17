Vicor jumps 17% after Q3 results; revenues up 37%

Vicor (VICR +17.3% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 37.2% Y/Y to $78.04M and bookings increase of 41.6% Y/Y to $91.05M.

Q3 gross margin improved by 580 bps to 50% and operating margin expanded by 1,654 bps to 16.7%.

Q3 Expenses: SG&A $15.28M (+5.4% Y/Y) and R&D $10.69M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Total backlog was at $116.12M, compared to $103.1M a year ago.

Cash provided by operating activities $14.31M, compared to $1.34M year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of ~$68.2M at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

