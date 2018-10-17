Asanko Gold Mine tracking top end of H2 guidance

Operations at the Asanko Gold Mine are ahead of plan, positioning the 50-50 joint venture in Ghana between Asanko Gold (AKG -3.1% ) and Gold Fields (GFI -2.4% ) to meet its full year production guidance of 200K-220K oz.

The companies say the mine's Q3 production reached a record 61.6K oz., up 15% Q/Q and tracking the higher end of H2 guidance of 110K-120K oz.

Q3 mining operations were helped by the resumption of steady state operations at the Nkran pit, with 1.1M metric tons of ore mined at a grade of 1.5 g/t.

AKG, the operator of the JV, currently is working on bringing the fourth pit into production.