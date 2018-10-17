Casino sector perky after Caesars M&A report

Select casino stocks are higher after Caesars Entertainment (CZR +14.3%) catches the interest of Tilman Fertitta.
Consolidation of casino operators has already been a topic in recent notes from analysts covering the sector.
Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.8%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +3%), MGM Resorts (MGM +1.7%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +3.5%), Boyd Resorts (BYD +1.7%) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.9%) have all tracked higher off the Caesars development.
