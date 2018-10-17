Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.1% in September

September Eurozone CPI rose 2.1% Y/Y, 0.5% M/M confirming expectations that the European Central Bank will unwind its asset purchase program later this year.

Core inflation, which outstrips excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to an annual rate of 0.9%, 0.4% M/M.

The ECB targets a headline inflation rate of close to, but just below 2%. The ECB meets next week and is expected to keep interest rates on hold.

Source: Investing.com

