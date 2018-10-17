New York Times, Scribd team up on subscription bundle

The New York Times Co. (NYT +1.4% ) and document/publication subscription service Scribd have teamed up on a joint subscription offering designed to add users to both companies' offerings.

The deal gives subscribers unlimited digital access to The New York Times along with books, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines from Scribd for $12.99/month.

Along with hosting key documents, Scribd has a content library with more than 1M items.

The two companies had previously collaborated on an "Essential Student Bundle" and are now expanding the offering to general subscribers.