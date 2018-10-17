Harvest Medicine acquires Trauma Healing Centres from Organigram Holdings

VIVO Cannabis’s (OTCQB:VVCIF -5.1% ) subsidiary Harvest Medicine Inc. has completed the acquisition of Trauma Healing Centers (THC) from Organigram Holdings Inc.

Harvest Medicine will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of THC from Organigram for a total purchase price of $1.2M.

THC is a multi-disciplinary clinic network that has been providing medical cannabis care and education, it specializes in patient assessment and medical cannabis prescribing and also offers patients individualized, multi-disciplinary wellness plans.

With this acquisition Harvest Medicine will add locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario to its existing network of medical cannabis clinics in Edmontonand Calgary, and will bring the total number of active patients to above 22,000.