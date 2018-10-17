Meet the new eSports/gaming ETF

VanEck announces the launch of the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO).

The fund will track companies developing video games and related software, streaming services and active in eSports events.

VanEck on the potential upside: "Just a few years ago, talk of sold out stadiums, viewership in the millions, high-profile sponsors, and notable marketing arrangements would have been centered on football, baseball, basketball or hockey. But today, that talk can just as easily be applied to the world of video games and eSports. This is the future of sports and a growth story that is global in scope."

Top holdings at the new fund include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Netease (NASDAQ:NTES), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Nexon (OTCPK:NEXOF, OTC:NEXOY), Konami Holdings (OTCPK:KNMCY, OTCPK:KNAMF), South-Korean firm Ncsoft and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA).