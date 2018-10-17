Wells Fargo lifts PT on Starbucks ahead of earnings

Wells Fargo lifts its price target on Outperform-rated Starbucks (SBUX +2% ) to $64 from $60 on a favorable view of how earnings will play out for the retailer on November 1 (estimated).

"We view the F4Q call as a good opportunity for management to further address recent concerns and provide more detail on its plans to improve the efficiency of the business, re-accelerate comp growth and improve shareholder returns," reads the WF Note.

"While fundamentals in SBUX’s two key geographies (the U.S. and China) remain under pressure, we believe sentiment is improving and think that investors are likely to overlook near-term weakness in anticipation for an acceleration in growth in FY19 and beyond."

The Wells team also thinks Starbucks has multiple levers to drive better comparable sales growth in the U.S. in FY19.