September FOMC minutes explain removing `accommodative' language

Here's the reasoning behind the FOMC's decision to remove "the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative" from its statement last month:

The committee said it was "appropriate" to remove the description from its statement before the target range for the federal funds rate moved closer to neutral--the point at which interest rates neither boost nor hinder economic growth. "Earlier communications had helped prepare the public for this change, the minutes said.

Leveraged risk: Also mentioned in the minutes as a risk to the economy--leveraged loans.

"Some participants commented about the continued growth in leveraged loans, the loosening of terms and standards on these loans, or the growth of this activity in the nonbank sector as reasons to remain mindful of vulnerabilities and possible risks to financial stability."

Still, they consider risks to the economy "roughly balanced."

10-year U.S. Treasury note yield little changed, up 1 basis point to 3.175%.

