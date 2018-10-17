Zambia finance minister says higher mining taxes will not hurt operations

Mining companies operating in Zambia will meet their operational costs even after the government imposes higher taxes, says the country's finance minister.

Despite the government's plan to introduce new mining duties, replace a value added tax with sales tax and increase royalties to help bring down rising debt, “we are confident that mining companies will be able to meet their operational costs,” fin min Margaret Mwanakatwe tells parliament in comments viewed as a sign that the government will not reverse its proposals.

Foreign mining companies operating in Zambia include China's NFC Africa, Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF).