U.K. inflation cools in September

U.K. annual inflation rose 2.4% from 2.7% in August, beating estimates of 2.6% as consumer prices were pulled down by cheaper food prices.

Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco costs rose by an annualized 1.9%%, compared to forecasts for 2.0% and the 2.1% pace seen in August.

According to a Financial Times report on Wednesday, Barnier commented that he would be open to the possibility of a one-year extension to Britain’s Brexit transition in return for the UK accepting a “two-tier” backstop to avoid a border in Northern Ireland.

Source: Investing.com

