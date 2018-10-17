Tilray chief makes the rounds as pot legalized in Canada

Speaking earlier with Jim Cramer, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy, says he expects the number of countries legalizing medical cannabis should rise from 35 to about 60 over the next 2-3 years. He also expects a third country to legalize cannabis for recreational use sometime in the next year.

Pot, he says, can disrupt $150B-$200B worth of other industries - pharmaceutical, alcohol, food&beverage.

Speaking on Bloomberg in the last few minutes, Kennedy says the current black market for pot in Canada is C$6B. Pot, he says, will be stealing sales from alcohol.

As for his own portfolio, Kennedy says he's sold no shares of Tilray.