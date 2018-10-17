Largo Resources +10% after Leon Cooperman reiterates favorable view

Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF +10% ) spikes after Leon Cooperman tells CNBC that he remains bullish on the vanadium miner as a speculative buy, adding that he owns a "very large" position and recently bought "a bunch of stock."

Cooperman notes vanadium trades at ~$29/lb. after going for just $3/lb. last year, and Largo sells 2M lbs./month of the metal, generates $1M/day of free cash flow and is debt free; he says China passed a law effective Nov. 2 to improve the quality of its steel [and] vanadium is a hardening alloy to strengthen steel.