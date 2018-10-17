Cushman & Wakefield in pact to manage 12 of Skanska's office buildings

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK -0.4% ) signs a framework management agreement for 12 office buildings in Poland owned by Skanska Group (OTCPK:SKSBF -1.9% ).

Skanska Property Poland is active in seven markets in Poland and has more than 2.1M square feet of office space under construction in Warsaw, Łódź, Krakow, Wrocław, Katowice, Poznań, and Gdansk.

Cushman & Wakefield will also manage about 1.2M square feet of office space in development projects planned by Skanska’s office business in Gdansk, Łódź, Warsaw, and Krakow.

