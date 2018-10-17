Kuo: TSMC will be stay Apple's big chip winner

Noted Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the company to switch away from Intel (INTC -0.1% ) to custom ARM chips by 2020-21 and start using TSMC (TSM -1.1% ) chips in Apple Car three years later.

Kuo expects Apple’s reliance on TSMC to grow, as TSMC it remains the sole supplier of A-series chips. The analyst expects TSMC to report a better Q1 next year on robust iPhone XR sales.

