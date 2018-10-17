GE to pay penalty if French jobs pledge falls short, Finance Ministry says

New General Electric (GE +1% ) CEO Larry Culp told France’s finance minister that the company will stick to its earlier pledges on French jobs or pay a penalty, the Finance Ministry says.

GE had committed to creating 1,000 net new jobs by the end of this year when it bought Alstom’s energy business in 2015, but former CEO John Flannery told French Finance Minister Le Maire in June that the target was “out of reach,” prompting a warning from the government that it could seek fines worth €50K ($57,570) for each job not created.

But the ministry says Culp has assured Le Maire that GE would "respect its contractual commitments with the French state... in particular, GE will pay a penalty of €50M in case the 1,000 net jobs planned are not created."