Enrollment underway in early-stage study of ASLAN Pharma's ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis; shares up 3%

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN +2.7% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 11K shares, on the heels of its announcement that the first subject has been enrolled in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ASLAN004 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) (eczema).

The single ascending dose portion will involve healthy volunteers, followed by the multiple ascending dose portion with moderate-to-severe AD patients. The first phase should wind up in H1 2019.

ASLAN004 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the interleukin-13 (IL-13) receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1). The company says it has demonstrated the ability to inhibit IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines that trigger AD symptoms like redness and itchy skin.